ICC T20 World Cup: Shane Warne Compares England’s Jos Buttler to Viv Richards

England have been a dominant side in this ICC T20 World Cup and one of the biggest reasons behind their stellar performance is England opener Jos Buttler. Former Australia spinner Shane Warne has compared Jos Buttler to former legendary West Indies batsman Sir Vivian Richards. As per the former Australia spinner, Buttler’s batting style reminded him of the great Vivian Richards. In his last match against Sri Lanka, Buttler smashed his first T20I century and in the final ball of their innings, he smashed a six over square leg to register a century – he scored 101 runs in just 67 balls.

Shane Warne took to Twitter to praise Buttler and in his message, he wrote that Buttler was the best white-ball batter and England’s best batsman in the white-ball format.

“En route to Oz & in transit watching #ICCT20WorldCup2021 highlights ! Wow @josbuttler again showing how to bat in T/20 cricket. I think he’s one of the best white ball players of all time & definitely England’s best ever player! Very similar destruction as the great Viv,’ Warne said on Twitter.

In the Super 12 match, on Monday, England lost three wickets for 35 runs as Jason Roy, David Malan and Johnny Bairstow were dismissed in the first six overs. On a tricky pitch, Buttler soaked up all the pressure and he received great support from Eoin Morgan. They had scored 61 runs in 12 overs. However, this was when England exploded and Jos Buttler unleashed all his power and range. With a six in the final ball, he brought up his maiden T20 century.

In the current T20 World Cup, Buttler has scored the highest 214 runs in 4 matches so far. He has scored a century and a half-century and his batting average is 214.

