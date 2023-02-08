Hardik Pandya has moved closer to reaching the top spot in the ICC Men’s T20I All-rounder Rankings. Pandya, who recently led India to a 2-1 series win over New Zealand, performed well with both bat and ball to overtake Mohammad Nabi at the second spot. The 29-year-old opened the bowling for India throughout the series and he ended up claiming a four-fer in the final T20I in Ahmedabad to help India outclass the Blackcaps.

It was an all-round show from Pandya at Narendra Modi Stadium as he scored 30 runs from 17 balls and then followed it up with 4/16 from four overs.

Pandya, who has been leading the Indian team in the shortest format post-2022 T20 World Cup, is now on a personal high 250 all-rounder ranking points, only two points behind Bangladesh veteran Shakib Al Hasan for the top spot.

Arshdeep Singh, who returned to form after an underwhelming show in the first T20I against New Zealand, also gained eight spots in the T20I Bowling Rankings to 13th. He ended up with 5 wickets in three matches including 2/16 in the series decider.

However, no Indian has managed to find a place in the top 10 of the bowling charts as Rashid Khan sits at the top of the tally with 698, followed by Wanindu Hasaranga (695) and Adil Rashid (692).

In the batting department, Shubman Gill made massive gains as he surged a whopping 168 places from outside the top 100 in the T20I Batting Rankings to equal-30th after playing only six T20Is.

The 23-year-old scripted history in the third match versus New Zealand as he slammed his maiden T20I century and registered the highest T20I score by an Indian - 126.

Suryakumar Yadav is the only Indian in the batting listings as he holds the numero uno spot with 906 rating points followed by Mohammad Rizwan (836) and Babar Azam (778).

In the Men’s ODI Rankings, England skipper Jos Buttler has moved up six spots to ranked at join-20th. Jofra Archer, who re-announced himself after coming back from injury to claim 6/40 in 9.1 overs in the third ODI against South Africa, leapt 13 spots to 22nd in the ODI Bowling Rankings.

