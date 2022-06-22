ICC T20I Rankings: Ishan Kishan Lone Indian in Top 10 Batting Charts, Dinesh Karthik Jumps 108 Places

Young India opener Ishan Kishan has jumped to the sixth spot in the latest ICC T20I rankings and is currently the highest-ranked Indian in the tally. Kishan had a memorable series against South Africa where he scored two half-centuries and ended up as the leading run-scorer with 206 runs at an average of 41. It is the first time Kishan got the entry into the top 10 rankings of T20I batters.

Veteran wicketkeeper batter Dinesh Karthik also made huge gains of 108 spots and is currently placed at 87th. The 37-year-old scored his maiden T20I half-century in the recently concluded series against the Proteas.

While Pakistan captain Babar Azam is holding the numero uno spot in the T20I charts followed by his opening partner Mohammed Rizwan.

In the bowling listings, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was the biggest mover on the T20 rankings. He jumped three places to 23rd following his six wickets during the South Africa series.

Josh Hazlewood maintains his position as the top-ranked T20 bowler, with Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan (joint third) and Sri Lanka tweaker Wanindu Hasaranga (sixth) both moving up a place inside the top 10.

Meanwhile, in the Test rankings, Shaki al Hasan is closing in on reclaiming the top spot in all-rounders rankings where Ravindra Jadeja is leading the tally with 385 rating points. While Shakib, who has been re-appointed Bangladesh Test skipper has moved up to the second position with 346 rating points, though he has a long way to go if he wants to overtake Jadeja at the top of list.

Jadeja is currently in the UK for India’s upcoming Test against England, a spill over of last year’s five-match series, which could not be completed owing to a COVID-19 outbreak.

Former India captain Virat Kohli (742) maintained his 10th position in the Test batting chart, while seasoned off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (850) and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah (830) occupied the second and third positions in bowling respectively.

West Indies quick Kemar Roach also made his move on the updated list for bowlers, with the veteran right-armer jumping four spots to eighth following an impressive display against Bangladesh.

Australian quick Pat Cummins leads the Test bowlers’ list with 901 rating points.

