ICC T20I Rankings: KL Rahul Moves to 5th Spot, Virat Kohli Slips to 8th in Batting Charts

The International Cricket Council, on Wednesday, released the latest T20I rankings as plenty of movements took place after the Super 12 stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup. Virat Kohli, who has relinquished the T20I captaincy, has slipped to the 8th spot after an underwhelming campaign as India failed to qualify for the semifinals. He has dropped four places down from the last rankings.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, who is currently the leading run-scorer in the 2021 T20 WC, also ruling the batting charts in ICC rankings with 839 points. England’s Dawid Malan is placed at the second spot despite failing to score big in the tournament so far.

South Africa’s young star Aiden Markram with his consistent show in the T20 extravaganza has jumped to the third spot in the rankings. While Australia skipper Aaron Finch has now slipped to fourth.

Flamboyant India batter KL Rahul made some big gains in the latest rankings and is currently placed at the fifth spot after scoring three half-centuries in the Super 12 stage.

South Africa’s Rassie van der Dussen has entered the top 10 of the batting charts after his unbeaten 94-run knock against England. He is at the 10th spot with 669 rating points.

In the bowling department, Wanindu Hasaranga continues to dominate the charts with 797 points. He is followed by Tabraiz Shamsi and Adil Rashid in the top 3. Interestingly the first 6 spots in the rankings have been acquired by the spinners with Rashid Khan placed at fourth and Adam Zampa jumping to fifth and Mujeeb Ur Rahman at sixth.

None of the Indian bowlers has managed to get a place in the top 10.

Australia’s Josh Hazlewood made a massive 11 place jump in the rankings and has acquired 630 points after the consistent show with the ball in the Super 12 stage.

In the all-rounders’ charts, Mohammad Nabi is leading the rankings with 265 points followed by veteran Shakib al Hasan - 260. While Sri Lanka’s Hasaranga and Australia’s Glenn Maxwell are behind them on third and fourth spot respectively.

