ICC T20I Rankings: Suryakumar Yadav Drops Rating Points But Remains Top-ranked Batter

India batting star Suryakumar Yadav continues to be the top-ranked batter in T20I cricket thanks to his eye-catching performances during the recently concluded World Cup in Australia where England won their second title beating Pakistan in the final. Surya rose to the top of the batting charts after a stupendous show in the Super 12 round of the tournament where he peeled off three fifties in five innings.

Suryakumar scored 239 runs at a superb average of 59.75 and a stunning strike-rate of 189.68. He was India’s second highest run-getter and third overall behind compatriot Virat Kohli and Max O’Dowd of the Netherlands.

However, Suryakumar’s rating points have dropped down to 859 from a career-best 869, the other challengers for his spot didn’t perform well enough to dislodge him from the perch. His closest competitor Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan scored a half-century in the semifinal against New Zealand but was out for 15 in the title clash.

However, Babar Azam’s half-century in the semis gave him a boost that saw him climb up one spot to be third, replacing New Zealand opener Devon Conway dropped a spot to be at fourth position now.

The major gainers in the latest rankings released by the ICC are a host of English batters though. England opener Alex Hales, who scored 47-ball 86 not out to knock out India, has skipped 22 places to no 12.

Among the bowlers, Adil Rashid, who played a vital role in England’s title win, has jumped five spots to become the third-ranked bowler in T20Is now.

Player of the tournament Sam Curran who also took the player of the final award with figures of 3/12, has entered the top-five while the top wicket taker of the showpiece event Wanindu Hasaranga of Sri Lanka has maintained his hold over the top spot.

The top-three spots in the allrounders list remain unchanged with Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Nabi and Hardik Pandya maintaining their respective rankings.

