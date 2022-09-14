After suffering a horrid run throughout 2022, Virat Kohli turned the heat at the recently concluded Asia Cup 2022 where he ended up being the second highest run scorer, just six runs short of Mohammed Rizwan’s 281 run tally. He started off with 38 off 33 balls against Pakistan and followed it up with a fifty against Hong Kong and Pakistan(in Super Fours).

This was followed by the century against Afghanistan. Thanks to his string of good scores, he has been rewarded in the latest ICC T20 rankings where he leapfrogged 14 placed to be at the 15th spot. Meanwhile his compatriot Suryakumar Yadav continued to remain the best-placed Indian batter as he held on to the fourth spot with 755 points in the batting list headed by Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan (810).

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma also held on to his 14th position in the list with 606 points. On the list for bowlers, India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar dropped a place to be ranked seventh while spinners Ravichandran Ashwin (up nine places to 41st) and Axar Patel (up 14 places to 57th) have also made notable gains.

Furthermore, Sri Lanka’s T20 sensation Wanindu Hasaranga also moved into top five in T20 all-rounder’s rankings. The Sri Lanka all-rounder picked up nine wickets for the tournament - including three in the final against Pakistan - and his form was a major reason why the island nation was able to claim a sixth Asia Cup title. The 25-year-old is now just 100 rating points behind Australia’s Josh Hazlewood on the list for T20I bowlers, while the gap at the top is even less on the all-rounder rankings.

The Pakistani bowling duo of Haris Rauf (up nine places to 25th) and Mohammad Nawaz (up seven places to 34th) were the biggest gainers after their strong performances in the Asia Cup.

However, the bowling chart is still headed by Ausstralia pacer Josh Hazlewood with 792 points followed by South African Tabraiz Shamsi (716) and England’s Adil Rashid (702).

Meanwhile, Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi has conceded the top place for all-rounders to Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hassan.

