ICC T20I Team of The Year 2022 Announced: Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav And Hardik Pandya Make The Cut

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has named its T20I Team of 2022 based on the outstanding performances of players representing countries from across the globe. The team, led by world cup winning captain Jos Buttler, comprises three Indian players, two from Pakistan, two Englishmen, and one each from New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka and Ireland.

Buttler had a year to remember as he took over as the full-time T20I captain of England’s men team after the shock retirement of Eoin Morgan. And in his first ICC event as the skipper, the wicketkeeper-batter guided his team to a memorable title win as they beat Pakistan in the final.

The team has the maximum representation from India with the batting duo of Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav joined by allrounder Hardik Pandya in the eleven.

Kohli finished as the T20 World Cup’s leading run-getter with 276 runs from five matches. He also scored his maiden international century in the format as well, against Afghanistan at the Asia Cup.

On the other hand, Suryakumar was the arguably the best batter of 2022 as he scored 1164 runs at a blazing strike-rate of 187.43 including two centuries and nine half-centuries.

Pandya was back to his best last year as he scored 607 runs and took 20 wickets as well. Time and again, he shone with the bat and the ball for his team including a quickfire half-century against England in the world cup semis that guided India to a decent total.

Pandya has been joined by England’s Sam Curran in the eleven as the second allrounder. Curran took 13 wickets at the T20 World Cup in Australia and was declared player of the tournament as well.

From Pakistan, wicketkepeer-batter Mohammed Rizwan and right-arm pacer Haris Rauf have made the cut. Besides them, Wanindu Hasaranga (T2 WC’s highest wicket-taker) Sikandar Raza and Josh Little have also made the cut.

ICC T20I Team of 2022: Jos Buttler (C/WK), Mohammad Rizwan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Glenn Phillips, Sikandar Raza, Hardik Pandya, Sam Curran, Wanindu Hasaranga, Haris Rauf, Josh Little

