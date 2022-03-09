ICC Test Rankings: Ravindra Jadeja Becomes World No. 1 All-rounder; Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant Climb in Batting Chart

Star India player Ravindra Jadeja has jumped to the top of the ICC Test rankings for all-rounders after his splendid performances with both and ball against Sri Lanka in the opening Test in Mohali. The southpaw played a magnificent 175*-run knock with the bat, while he picked 9 wickets with the ball to script records.

“Ravindra Jadeja’s performance at India’s recent Test win against Sri Lanka in Mohali has catapulted him to the no. 1 position in the MRF Tyres ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings," the ICC said in a statement.

The flamboyant India all-rounder pipped West Indies’ Jason Holder to move back to the top spot which he once gained in August 2017 for a brief period of time.

Jadeja was named player of the match for his show against Sri Lanka in Mohali, where India triumphed under three days by an innings and 222 runs.

He became the third Indian player to score 150-plus and take a five-wicket haul in the same match, while sixth overall to achieve the massive feat. The 33-year-old joined an elite list of players which include Vinoo Mankad, Denis Atkinson, Polly Umrigar, Gary Sobers and Mushtaq Ahmed.

Jadeja played with a lot of maturity in his record-breaking innings as he shared three-century partnerships with three players to laid the foundation of India’s massive total.

In the batting charts, former India captain Virat Kohli and wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant moved up in the latest rankings. Kohli, who scored 45 runs against Sri Lanka, climb two steps to jump to fifth spot. While Pant’s blistering 96-run knock helped to enter the top-10 of ICC rankings.

The top-10 bowling charts remained intact as Pat Cummins leads the race with Ravichandran Ashwin right behind him.

