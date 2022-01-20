ICC U-19 World Cup 2022: Latest Points Table Update After Day 6

Four teams were in action on the sixth day of the ongoing ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2022 including India, Australia, Ireland and Scotland. Indian squad had a major scare with several members of their squad testing positive for covid-19 including their captain Yash Dhull and five others and therefore were forced to field a vastly depleted eleven.

But the team stepped up and put up a dominating show to crush Ireland in their Group B clash to qualify for the Super League quarterfinals. On the other hand, Australia sailed to a seven-wicket win to bounce back from a four-wicket defeat to Sri Lanka in a Group D clash.

Here’s how the four groups are stacked after Day 6

>Group A

>Position >Team >Matches >Won >Lost >N/R >Points >NRR 1 England 2 2 0 0 4 2.451 2 UAE 1 1 1 0 2 .980 3 Canada 2 0 2 0 0 -1.550 4 Bangladesh 1 0 1 0 0 -1.954

No matches from group A were scheduled for Wednesday. Therefore, no changes in it.

>Group B standings

>Position >Team >Matches >Won >Lost >N/R >Points >NRR 1 India 2 2 0 0 4 2.190 2 South Africa 2 1 1 0 2 .760 3 Ireland 2 1 1 0 2 -1.350 4 Uganda 2 0 2 0 0 -1.600

Four-time winners India played their second match of the competition on Wednesday and put up an all-round show against Ireland. Batting first, India posted 307/5 before bundling out their opponents for 133 for a massive 174-run win. With the win, they continue to be at the top of the standings in their group having collected four points and also qualified for the last-16. Ireland have dropped down to the third spot.

>Group C Standings

>Position >Team >Matches >Won >Lost >N/R >Points >NRR 1 Afghanistan 1 1 0 0 2 2.700 2 Pakistan 1 1 0 0 2 2.300 3 Zimbabwe 2 1 1 0 2 1.130 4 Papua New Guinea 2 0 2 0 0 -3.630

No matches were scheduled from Group C on Wednesday.

>Group D Standings

>Position >Team >Matches >Won >Lost >N/R >Points >NRR 1 Sri Lanka 2 2 0 0 4 1.010 2 Australia 3 2 1 0 4 0.089 3 West Indies 2 1 1 0 2 -0.339 4 Scotland 3 0 3 0 0 -1.659

Australia defeated Scotland by seven wickets. Scotland started well but were restricted to 237/8. In reply, Australia sauntered to the target in 39.5 overs with opener Teague Wyllie hitting an unbeaten 101 while Aidan Cahill belting 72 off 45.

With this win, Australia have climbed up to the second spot while a winless Scotland continue to languish at the bottom of their group.

