ICC U-19 World Cup 2022: Latest Points Table Update After Day 7

Six teams were in action on the seventh day of the ongoing ICC U-19 World Cup 2022 including Pakistan, England, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, UAE and Canada. Pakistan have become the first team from Group C to enter the quarterfinals while defending champions Bangladesh have bounced back after losing their opening clash of the tournament.

Here’s how the four groups stand after Day 7 of the U19 World Cup

>Group A

>Position >Team >Matches >Won >Lost >N/R >Points >NRR 1 England 3 3 0 0 6 3.005 2 Bangladesh 2 1 1 0 2 -0.144 3 UAE 2 1 1 0 2 -1.400 4 Canada 3 0 3 0 0 -1.823

England showed their batting might in the clash against UAE. Batting first, captain Tom Preset belted unbeaten 154 off 119 while Jacob Bethell made 55-ball 62 as England posted a mammoth 362/6 in their 50 overs. In reply, UAE were bowled out for 173 with Ali Nasse scoring a half-century. Rehan Ahmed was the pick of the bowlers for the winning side, taking 4/30. The win was England’s third straight in a row and finished their group stage at the top with six points.

In the other Group A clash of the day, Bangladesh thrashed Canada by eight wickets to put their campaign back on track. Ripon Mondal and SM Meherob took four wickets each as Canada were skittled for 136 in 44.3 overs. Iftakher Hossain Ifti then struck an unbeaten 61 as the defending champions overhauled the target in 30.1 overs. With the win, Bangladesh have now two points and have lifted them from fourth to the second spot in the group standings. They will next face UAE in their final clash and the winner will qualify to the next stage.

>Group B

>Position >Team >Matches >Won >Lost >N/R >Points >NRR 1 India 2 2 0 0 4 2.190 2 South Africa 2 1 1 0 2 .760 3 Ireland 2 1 1 0 2 -1.350 4 Uganda 2 0 2 0 0 -1.600

No matches from the group B were scheduled for Thursday. India are through to the next stage from this group and the winner of South Africa vs Ireland will join them in the quarterfinals.

>Group C

>Position >Team >Matches >Won >Lost >N/R >Points >NRR 1 Pakistan 2 2 0 0 4 1.390 2 Zimbabwe 2 1 1 0 2 1.130 3 Afghanistan 2 1 1 0 2 1.110 4 Papua New Guinea 2 0 2 0 0 -3.630

Pakistan entered the last-16 with a 39-run win over Afghanistan. Abdul Faseeh top-scored with 68 as Pakistan made a middling 239/9 in 50 overs after opting to bat first. In their chase, Afghanistan left it too late and finished on 215/9.

>Group D

>Position >Team >Matches >Won >Lost >N/R >Points >NRR 1 Sri Lanka 2 2 0 0 4 1.010 2 Australia 3 2 1 0 4 0.089 3 West Indies 2 1 1 0 2 1.009 4 Scotland 3 0 3 0 0 -1.659

No matches from group D were scheduled for Thursday. Barring Scotland, the three remaining teams - Sri Lanka, Australia and West Indies - are still in the race to make the quarters.

