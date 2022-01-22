ICC U-19 World Cup 2022: Latest Points Table Update After Day 8

Four teams locked horns on Friday in the ICC Under-19 World Cup where Sri Lanka outclassed West Indies, while South Africa beat Ireland in a group stage clash. Sri Lanka seal their qualification for the Super League stage from Group D at the Conaree Sports Club. While West Indies are now in a tricky situation to qualify for the next round.

In Group B, South Africa have made their case strong with a comprehensive win over Ireland. They are currently at the second spot behind India.

With no matches from Group A on Friday, there were no changes on the points table. England are currently leading the tally with three wins in as many matches. While defending champions Bangladesh are at second with one win in 2 games.

South Africa skipper George Van Heerden led from the front, smashing a 93-ball 111 as he helped his team secure a Super League quarterfinal berth with a 153-run win over Ireland in a Group B match at the Brian Lara Stadium here on Saturday (IST).

Van Heerden’s 111 and Dewald Brevis’s 96 helped the Proteas score a mammoth 315/7 from their rain-reduced 47 overs before bowling out Ireland for 158 in 33 overs. Matthew Boast (3/26) and Liam Alder (3/20) were the standout bowlers for South Africa as they secured the second spot in Group B and, with it, a Super League berth.

While group C is wide open with Pakistan, Afghanistan and Zimbabwe in contention to qualify for the next round.

Sri Lanka opener Sadisha Rajapaksa scored a patient 76 and skipper Dunith Wellalage grabbed three wickets as they scored a dramatic three-wicket win over hosts West Indies to seal their qualification for the Super League stage from Group D at the Conaree Sports Club here on Saturday (IST).

Wellalage and Matheesha Pathirana both took three wickets each as Sri Lanka restricted the hosts to 250 before Rajapaksa, Anjala Bandara (40) and Ranuda Somarathna’s unbeaten 28 guided Sri Lanka to a win, which was achieved in the 49th over.

