ICC U19 World Cup 2022: Top Players to Look Out for in the Final Between India and England

India has a rich history in the ICC Under 19 World Cup, they are most successful nation with four titles in eight finals in 14 editions. Come Saturday, Yash Dhull’s team would like to enter the history books by beating England in the summit clash and lifting the fifth trophy for India.

On Saturday, India will be taking part in their fourth consecutive ICC U-19 World Cup final. As usual, they were one of the favourites at the start of the tournament, with some exiting talent in the ranks.However, their road to the final wasn’t an easy one. There was a Covid outbreak in the squad that them struggle to pick a fit eleven. Despite all the setbacks, they fought their way into the final, that too unbeaten. In the semifinal, they thrashed Australia by 96 runs

Meanwhile, their opponents, England, they too have remained unbeaten in the tournament. They beat Afghanistan in a thrilling semifinal by 15 runs to register their place in the summit clash of the tournament after 24 years.

Along the course of the tournament, they too have a few memorable individual performances that helped them to reach the final. Ahead of this mouthwatering clash, let’s look at a few players who could make an impact on Saturday:

>ANGKRISH RAGHUVANSHI

The opening batter is India’s highest run-scorer in the tournament with 278 runs in five matches. His 144 against Uganda in the group game is the second-highest individual score in the tournament behind Tom Prest’s 154*. In ffive matches, he has three 40+ score including the century, while in the other two matches he has scored in single digits. The Delhi-born batter would need to be in his finest touch to give India a good start in the final.

>TOM PREST

England skipper Tom Prest has led from the front with 292 runs at an average of 73.00. The top order batter has only two below twenty scores in this World Cup. He scored an unbeaten 154 against the UAE, the match England won by 189 runs. The 18-year-old is also a handy customer with the ball, he has five wickets to his name, including a three-wicket haul against Canada. India would want to get rid of him fast to prevent England the chance to score big in Antigua.

>RAJ ANGAD BAWA

All-rounder Raj Angad Bawa has been the standout player for India in this tournament. He has amassed 217 runs in this competition, which includes a record-breaking knock of 162 not out against Uganda, and has also picked up four wickets at an average of 29.75.

> JOSHUA BOYDEN

Left-arm pacer Joshua Boyden is England’s highest wicket-taker with 13 wickets to his name at an outstanding average of 9.53. He has had two four-wicket hauls already in this tournament, and has never gone wicketless.

>VICKY OTSWAL

Left-arm orthodox spinner Vicky Ostwal is the highest wicket-taker for the team with 12 wickets to his name at an average of 10.75. Ostwal registered his best figures of 5/28 against South Africa in their very first match of this competition.

>REHAN AHMED

Wrist-spinner Rehan Ahmed has been the standout player for England in this tournament. Ahmed has impressed with his skill and art, and has played a crucial role for England in giving them important breakthroughs in the middle-overs. Ahmed has so far picked up 12 wickets in just three matches, at an excellent average of 9.91, and will be their main threat in the final against India.

