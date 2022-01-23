ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022: Afghanistan Set Up Quarterfinals Date With Sri Lanka; Bangladesh to Meet India

Some impressive batting display in Trinidad and Tobago helped Afghanistan book their spot in the quarterfinals of the ongoing ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022, as they beat Zimbabwe 109 runs in the shootout.

Suliman Safi played a captain’s innings, as he scored 111 from 118 balls, including 14 fours and three sixes, to help Afghanistan set 262-run target as he was dismissed on the final ball of the Afghanistan innings.

Alex Falao was the pick of the bowlers for Zimbabwe as he picked up three for 54 runs from his ten overs. He has now eight wickets to his name for the tournament.

Advertisement

After giving Pakistan their biggest test of the group stage, the question on everyone’s lips was whether they could hold their nerve to progress in this tournament.

Chasing 262,only thre Zimbabwean batters could score in two-figures mark. Opener Matthew Welchscored a 61-ball 53, Brian Bennett scored 14 off 23 balls and Rogan Wolhuter made 25 off 52 balls as Zimbabwe were bowled out for just 152.

Zimbabwe will now face Scotland in the plate quarterfinals.

Afghanistan on the other hand will be up against in-form Sri Lanka in Antigua on Friday.

BANGLADESH BEAT UAE BY NINE WICKETS (DLS)

Advertisement

Meanwhile, reigning champions Bangladesh kept alive their dream of retaining the trophy as they registered a nine-wicket victory over United Arab Emirates.

UAE’s impressive performance in their win over Canada and Bangladesh’s loss to England meant that the runners-up spot would go down to the last fixture of the group.

Advertisement

Batting first, UAE set up a target of 149 for Bangladesh as the Bangla Tigers’s bowlers led by Ripon Mondol kept the UAE batters in check. Middle order batter Punya Mehra top-scored with 43 for UAE as they were bowled out in the 49th over.

Chasing 148, Bangladesh were off to a bright start as Mahfijul Islam and Iftakher Hossain kept the UAE bowlers at bay. Bangladesh lost its first wicket when Iftakher Hossain was caught by Soorya Sathish off the bowling of Jash Giyanani. Hossain. The left-handed batter had added 37 runs from 70 balls, with fellow opener Mahfijul Islam putting on 45 runs before the players were taken off the field due to rain in Basseterre.

Advertisement

Mahfijul was able to reach his half-century as the teams emerged with a new target of 107, the opener eventually reaching 64 not out from 6 balls, as Prantik Nawrose Nabil joined him in the middle as they sealed the victory and safe passage to the knockout stages.

Bangladesh will now face India in a rematch of last edition’s final while the UAE will face Uganda in the opening Plate quarterfinal.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here