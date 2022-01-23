ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Raj Bawa Centuries Set up Big Win for India; Pakistan Thrash PNG

Raj Bawa and opener Angkrish Raghuvanshi smashed blistering centuries to power a COVID-hit India to a mammoth 405 for five against Uganda in their inconsequential final Group B match of the ICC U-19 World cup here on Saturday.

This is the highest total in this edition of the tournament.

Having already sealed a quarterfinal spot despite missing five players owing to COVID-19, including skipper Yash Dhull, record four-time champions India meant business as Bawa and Raghuvanshi took the Uganda attack to the cleaners.

India’s highest score in the U-19 World Cup remains 425 for three set against Scotland in 2004, while Australia hold the world record score of 480 for six against Kenya in 2002.

Invited to bat, opener Raghuvanshi scored 144 off 120 balls while Bawa remained unbeaten on 162 off just 108 deliveries.

The duo shared 206 runs for the third wicket to take the game away from Uganda.

While Raghuvanshi hit 22 fours and four sixes, Bawa decorated his innings with 14 fours and as many as eight hits over the fence, as India recorded their second highest score in the history of U-19 World Cup.

After Raghuvanshi’s departure, Bawa continued with his attacking instinct and clobbered the Uganda bowlers to all parts of the ground.

It was a one-way traffic as the Uganda bowlers had no answers to the Indian onslaught.

For Uganda, Pascal Murungi picked up three wickets for 72 runs.

PAKISTAN THRASH PAPUA NEW GUINEA BY NINE WICKETS

In a one-sided Group C match, Pakistan demolished minnows Papua New Guinea at the Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad.

A devastating spell of 5/7 in just 6.4 overs from Muhammad Shehzad, which is amongst the best ever figures in tournament history ripped apart the PNG batting line-up as they could score only 50 runs after they opted to bat first. Opener Christopher Kilapat top scored with 11 runs as they were bowled out inside 23 overs.

In reply, Pakistan chased down the total in just 12 overs, losing the wicket of Muhammad Shehzad, who departed for a six-ball duck.

This result ensured that Pakistan top Group C with a 100% record. The group stage draw was undoubtedly kind to Pakistan, and a bigger challenge awaits in the form of Australia next weekend - but they will go into that one full of confidence in their quest to win the competition for the third time.

(With PTI Inputs)

