ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022: This Video Shows The Contrasting Tales of Two Dressing Room

Afghanistan pulled off a stunning four-run win as they staged an upset against Sri Lanka in the ICC Under-19 World Cup quarter-final. Now, they have sealed a spot in the semi-final. But the scenes from both camps were anything but ordinary. While a happy Afghanistan support staff was seen crying in happiness, Sri Lanka under 19 players were dumbstruck with what had just happened. Some of them were stunned as they couldn’t believe what had just happened. You can watch the video below:

Afghanistan produced a sensational fightback to edge a thriller with Sri Lanka and secure a place in the semi-finals of the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2022. Despite only setting a target of 135, a superb performance with the ball means Suliman Safi’s side just did enough to progress from the Super League quarter-finals.

A composed late spell at the crease from Sri Lanka’s skipper Dunith Wellalage looked for a while like he would pull his team over the line, but it was not meant to be as Afghanistan edged the low-scoring thriller to reach the final four, matching their achievement from the 2018 tournament in New Zealand.

They will now face England in the first Super League semi-final at the Sir Viv Richards Cricket Ground on 1 February.

Afghanistan bowlers come alive to launch superb fightback

