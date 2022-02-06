ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022: As Yash Dhull becomes the fifth Indian captain to win the ICC Under 19 World Cup, here is a look back at the past Indian teams which won the title.

>2000 Under-19 World Cup: Right at the turn of the Millenium, India’s next generation of cricketers created history as they beat Sri Lanka to lift their maiden under-19 World Cup. It was Mohammad Kaif who was leading the side which also had the likes of Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh who went on play for India and create a name for themselves.

>The squad: Mohammad Kaif (Captain), Yuvraj Singh, Anup Dawe, Mihir Diwakar, Niraj Patel, Venugopal Rao, Ajay Ratra, Ravneet Ricky, Manish Sharma, Vidyut Sivaramakrishnan, Reetinder Sodhi, Shalabh Srivastava, Mrityunjay Tripathi, Arjun Yadav.

>2008 Under-19 World Cup: Eight years later, under Virat Kohli, India beat South Africa to lift their second World Cup in Malaysia. The over-the-top celebrations from then skipper gave the world a glimpse of what is to come. Kohli would go on to become the best ever modern-day batter, at least after the rise of modern-day great and his compatriot Sachin Tendulkar. The squad also had the likes of Ravindra Jadeja and Manish Pandey.

>The Squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Ajitesh Argal, Napoleon Einstein, Shreevats Goswami, Perry Goyal, Iqbal Abdulla, Siddharth Kaul, Taruwar Kohli, Abhinav Mukund, Manish Pandey, Pradeep Sangwan, D Siva Kumar, Tanmay Srivastav, Saurabh Tiwary.

>2012 Under-19 World Cup: Played in New Zealand, India beat arch-rivals Australia to lift their third title in 12 years. Again a Delhi boy was leading the country and flourished in the final. Unmukt Chand slammed a hundred and many thought that he would follow Virat Kohli to the national team. However, his fate had other ideas. As of writing this, Chand has relocated to USA, giving up on an India career.

>The Squad: Unmukt Chand (captain), Akshdeep Nath (vice-captain), Baba Aparajith, Prashant Chopra, Sandipan Das, Harmeet Singh, Akhil Herwadkar, Rush Kalaria, Vikas Mishra, Kamal Passi, Smit Patel, Ravi Kant Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Vijay Zol.

>2018 Under-19 World Cup: India lifted their fourth title as they beat Australia by eight wickets under the leadership of Prithvi Shaw. The team was coached by Rahul Dravid. This team had a number of high-class players who would go on to make India debuts. Mainly: Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill.

>The Squad: Prithvi Shaw (Captain), Shubman Gill (vice-captain), Shri Vamsi, Aryan Juyal, Manjot Kalra, Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Riyan Parag, Ishan Porel, Himanshu Rana, Anukul Roy, Abhishek Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, Shiva Singh, Aditya Thakare, Pankaj Yadav.

>2022 Under-19 World Cup; India extended their record of being the most successful Under 19 team at the World Cup, claiming their fifth title beating England by 4 wickets at Antigua on Saturday (5th Feb 2022), making the skipper Yash Dhull the fifth captain to win the age group title from India. While India were the favourites heading into the tournament, bout of covid, meant India’s four first choices players were unavailable for a couple of games, including skipper Dhull and vice-captain Shaik Rasheed. But, despite the minor setup, India maintained an unblemished record at the tournament with six wins in six games- trouncing the likes of South Africa and Australia en route to the title.

>The Squad: Yash Dhull (c), Dinesh Bana (wk), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Nishant Sindhu, Raj Bawa, Kaushal Tambe, Vicky Ostwal, Ravi Kumar, Manav Parakh, Siddarth Yadav, Aneeshwar Gautam, Garv Sangwan

