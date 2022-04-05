ICC Women's ODI Rankings: Alyssa Healy New Top-ranked Batter, Nat Sciver World's Top Allrounder

Australian opener Alyssa Healy and England’s Nat Sciver have moved to the top of the ICC ODI Rankings for batters and all-rounders respectively following their Women’s World Cup final heroics at Christchurch, New Zealand recently.

The 32-year-old Healy has climbed to the top of the rankings for batters after her phenomenal 170 in the final, which Australia won by 71 runs to claim their seventh World Cup title. Healy’s superb knock sent her soaring into the No.1 spot, ending South African opener Laura Wolvaardt’s brief stay at the summit.

Also Read: ‘Mithali Raj Said She Had Been Kept in The Dark’

Advertisement

Healy smashed 509 runs — including two hundreds and two half-centuries — across her nine matches at the World Cup, and at an amazing strike rate of 103.66. The haul meant Healy finished just ahead of compatriot Rachael Haynes as the tournament’s top scorer.

Four Australians remain in the top six in the latest ODI rankings, with Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning and Haynes joining Healy among the world’s top-ranked batters.

The latest rankings see a completely new-look top-10, with no single player remaining in the same spot after the conclusion of the World Cup.

Sciver’s unbeaten 148 in England’s unsuccessful reply in the final saw her jump into second in the batting rankings. The England star’s brilliant effort also saw her claim the illustrious top spot in the all-rounder rankings, displacing Ellyse Perry.

Sciver’s century in the final was her second of the tournament, with the English all-rounder scoring 436 runs at an average of 72.66 in her eight innings in New Zealand. The 29-year-old also picked up four wickets while returning economical figures through the World Cup with her medium pace bowling.

English spinner Sophie Ecclestone remains at No. 1 in the bowler rankings, with South Africa pacer Shabnim Ismail moving up into second after a terrific tournament.

Advertisement

The pair occupied the two top spots in the wicket-taker column at the end of the World Cup, with the threatening Ismail taking 14 across seven innings. But Ecclestone was well clear as the stand-out bowler of the tournament, finishing with 21 wickets to her name at an average of 15.61 and with an economy of just 3.83.

Veteran swing-bowler, England’s Anya Shrubsole is the big mover in the latest bowling rankings, jumping five places to enter the top-10 after her figures of 2/27 in the semifinal and 3/46 in the final.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here