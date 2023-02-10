ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: A Recap Of India’s Performance Over The Years

After finishing their last T20 World Cup campaign as runners-up, the Indian women’s cricket team will be aiming to go one step further this time and claim the prestigious silverware in South Africa. The upcoming edition of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup is set to be played in the African nation for the very first time. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side have been placed in Group B along with England, Ireland, Pakistan and West Indies. In their opening T20 World Cup encounter, India will face arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday at the Newlands in Cape Town. As Team India prepare for their maiden ICC Women’s T20 World Cup title, it is time to recap how they have fared in the tournament throughout its history.

In the inaugural edition of the showpiece event in 2009, the Indian women’s cricket team managed to reach the semi-final stage after finishing second in Pool B. However, India’s dream run came to an end at the last-four stage after suffering a defeat at the hands of New Zealand by 52 runs.

The story did not change much in the next edition after India once again faced a T20 World Cup semi-final exit. India had to face a crushing seven-wicket defeat against Australia in the semi-final in 2010.

The 2012 campaign proved to be quite disappointing as India could not even record a single win. Indian women’s cricket team finished their T20 World Cup 2012 outing at the bottom of their group with three losses in as many games.

In the 2014 Women’s T20 World Cup, India once again failed to reach the semi-final, finishing third in Group B behind England and West Indies.

India’s poor run at the Women’s T20 World Cup continued in 2016 as well. India finished fourth in their group. India’s solitary win in the tournament occurred against Bangladesh.

The 2018 edition saw a rejuvenated Indian side that won all their group games. They eventually had to face a defeat against England in the semi-final.

Indian women’s cricket produced their best performance in the history of the T20 World Cup after qualifying for the final in 2020. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side were downed by hosts Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in the summit clash.

