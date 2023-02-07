ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Here is Team India's Full Schedule

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 is set to take place in South Africa. Ten teams will be battling it out for the illustrious trophy, with the tournament less than a week away. The Indian side came excruciatingly close to winning the tournament in the last edition but lost out to Australia in the final match. The Women in Blue will be hoping to get one better and go all the way this time.

With the Indian U-19 women’s team winning the inaugural edition of the U-19 women’s T20 World Cup, a victory by Harmanpreet Kaur and Co could be the icing on the cake. The 10 sides will be divided into two groups, consisting of five teams each. India are placed in group B alongside Pakistan, England, Ireland and West Indies. Interestingly, the women in blue will open their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan. Let us take a further look at their schedule here.

India vs Pakistan

The Indians will take on Pakistan on February 12, at the Newlands Cricket Ground. The match is scheduled to start at 6:30 pm IST. With the famed rivalry between the neighbouring nations, this fixture promises to be the perfect entertainer.

India vs West Indies

India will face the West Indies team in their second game. The match will also take place at the Newlands Cricket Ground on February 15 at 6:30 pm IST. Harmanpreet Kaur and Co were defeated in the recently concluded tri-series between South Africa, India and West Indies.

India vs England

India will battle it out against England in the third game of their campaign. Both teams will face each other at St George’s Oval on February 18, at 6:30 pm IST. The English side also comes into this tournament with a 5-0 clean sweep over the Windies. This fixture looks piped to make for a thrilling encounter.

India vs Ireland

In the final game of the group stage, India will take on minnows Ireland. The match will be played at St George’s Oval on February 20 at 6:30 pm IST. Ireland managed to triumph 2-1 in their last T20I series against Pakistan, meaning that they can pack a punch on their day.

The first semi-final will take place on February 23 and the second one will be played on February 24. Both games are scheduled to start at 6:30 pm IST. The venue for the is the Newlands Cricket Ground on February 26, starting from 6:30 IST.

