The eighth edition of the Women’s T20 World Cup is all set to begin on February 10. Hosts South Africa and Sri Lanka will lock horns in the tournament opener. Team India made it to the final of the last edition of this showpiece event.

Before they kickstart their campaign to clinch the coveted T20 World Cup for the first time, Harmanpreet Kaur and Co will be playing a warm-up match against Australia women on Monday. Team India will take heart from the U19 women who scripted history by winning the inaugural U19 Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa last week. In fact, two members of that team, Shafali Verma and Richa Ghosh, are part of the senior squad. The likes of Smriti Mandhana and Pooja Vastrakar are in the form of their lives. India will have to perform in clutch situations if they are to lift the trophy.

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: All You Need To Know

Australia, five-time ICC Women’s T20 World Cup champions, will be the overwhelming favourites to win their sixth title. Meg Lanning-led Australia have plenty of match-winners in their team and are known to play fearless cricket.

Ahead of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023, here is all you need to know -

Live Streaming Details

On what date will the Women’s T20 World Cup start?

The Women’s T20 World Cup will start on February 10, Friday.

What time will the Women’s T20 World Cup begin?

The Women’s T20 World Cup will begin at 10:30 pm IST, on February 10.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Women’s T20 World Cup?

The Women’s T20 World Cup will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Women’s T20 World Cup?

The Women’s T20 World Cup will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

India’s Squad For the Tournament

India’s squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia, Harleen Deol, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Richa Ghosh, Shikha Pandey, Anjali Sarvani, Renuka Singh, Devika Vaidya, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav

Travelling Reserves: Sabbhineni Meghana, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh

