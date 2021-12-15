ICC Women's World Cup 2022 Complete Schedule: Know When India Play Pakistan and Other Opponents

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced the schedule for the next year’s Women’s Cricket World Cup, which will be played in New Zealand. In the tournament opener, the White Ferns will be up against West Indies on March 4 at the Bay Oval in Tauranga. The summit clash is scheduled to take place on April 3 at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.
Defending champions England will kick-start their campaign against old foes Australia on March 5. For millions of Indian cricket fans, March 6 is the date to remember. This is when India are set to face bitter-rivals Pakistan the following day. In the second match of the tournament, Bangladesh will cross swords with South Africa on March 5 at the University Oval, Dunedin.
A total of 31 games will be played among eight teams during the marquee event, including three knockout games, to determine the new World Champion.
Here is the complete schedule of ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022:
New Zealand vs West Indies, March 4
Bangladesh vs South Africa, March 5
Australia vs England, March 5
>Pakistan vs India, March 6
New Zealand vs Bangladesh, March 7
Australia vs Pakistan, March 8
West Indies vs England, March 9
>New Zealand vs India, March 10
Pakistan vs South Africa, March 11
>West Indies vs India, March 12
New Zealand vs Australia, March 13
South Africa vs England, March 14
Pakistan vs Bangladesh, March 14
Australia vs West Indies, March 15
>England vs India, March 16
New Zealand vs South Africa, March 17
Bangladesh vs West Indies, March 18
>India vs Australia, March 19
New Zealand vs England, March 20
West Indies vs Pakistan, March 21
>India vs Bangladesh, March 22
South Africa vs West Indies, March 24
England vs Pakistan, March 24
Bangladesh vs Australia, March 25
New Zealand vs Pakistan, March 26
England vs Bangladesh, March 27
>India vs South Africa, March 27
>Semi-Final 1, March 30
>Semi-Final 2, March 31
>Final, April 3ian women
