ICC Women's World Cup 2022 Game 1, New Zealand vs West Indies, Live Updates From Bay Oval Mount Maunganui

ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 will kickstart on Friday with an encounter between New Zealand Women and West Indies Women. Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui will conduct the first World Cup Women game on March 4.

New Zealand Women will start the World Cup as favorites due to home advantage. They are in splendid form as they recently defeated India by 4-1 in a five-match ODI series. The team suffered a loss against Pakistan in their first warm-up match but made a comeback against Australia in their second game. Suzie Bates, Maddy Green, and Amy Satterthwaite are the players to watch out for as New Zealand will be eyeing their second World Cup title.

Coming to West Indies Women, the team will be lacking momentum on Friday. They were outplayed by South Africa in a four-match series by 2-1. West Indies also underperformed in their two warm-up games. They lost both their matches by huge margins of 90 and 81 runs against Australia and India Women.

