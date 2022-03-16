ICC Women's World Cup 2022: India Collapse to be Bowled Out For 134 Against England

A batting collapse brought back India’s consistency to the fore again as they were bowled out for 134 against England in their fourth game of the ongoing ICC Women’s World Cup 2022. Smriti Mandhana (35) and Richa Ghosh (33) were the only two batters who crossed the 30-run mark as spinner Charlotte Dean took a career-best 4/23 to run through their batting order.

The display is a contrast to India’s performance against the West Indies in their last match when they rode on centuries from opener Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur to post a massive 317/8, their highest total in the history of the showpiece event. While Dean (4/23) was the pick of the bowlers for England, Anya Shrubsole also chipped in with two wickets as the Indians failed to build a decent partnership.

Having suffered three defeats from as many matches so far, it is a must-win match for title holders and four-time champions England.

Brief Scores: India: 134 all out in 36.2 overs (Smriti Mandhana 35; Charlie Dean 4/23).

With PTI Inputs

