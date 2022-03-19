ICC Women's World Cup 2022: India Set Australia 278 to Win in Auckland

India posted a challenging 277/7 against Australia in their fifth match of the ongoing ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 being played at the Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday. Mithali Raj, Yastika Bhatia and Harmanpreet Kaut struck half-centuries to help India set a record target to win for the unbeaten Aussies who have won all their four matches so far.

Captain Mithali made 68) and Yastika scored 59 as the duo stitched a record 130-run partnership for the third wicket after India lost their openers cheaply with Australia opting to bowl first and hoping to get some assistance for their pace bowlers on account of rain in the morning. While Harmanpreet Kaur (57*) and Pooja Vastrakar (34) provided the late flourish to help India with a strong finish and set a challenging target.

Darcie Brown (3/30) was the most successful bowler for England with a three-wicket haul, while Alana King (2/52) and Jess Jonassen (1/40) were the other wicket-takers.

India had lost their last match to defending champions England by four wickets.

Brown had struck twice in the first six overs to send back Smriti Mandhana (10) and Shafali Verma (12) cheaply. However, Mithali and Yastika dropped anchor to steady the innings before they began scoring regularly with ease.

Both fell while attempting to up the scoring-rate. Meanwhile, Australia began chipping away at the wickets before Harmanpreet and Yastika added 54 runs between them for the seventh wicket.

India creamed Australian bowlers for 77 runs in the final 10 overs.

Brief Score - India: 277 for 7 in 50 overs (Mithali Raj 68, Yastika Bhatia 59, Harmanpreet Kaur 57 not out; Darcie Brown 3/30).

With PTI Inputs

