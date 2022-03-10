ICC Women's World Cup 2022: Tried to Build an Innings to Set a Platform to Launch From, says Amy Satterthwaite

New Zealand vice-captain Amy Satterthwaite said her plan was to build an innings which would set as a platform for the hosts’ to get a big total. Amy was the top run-scorer against India with an excellent 75 off 84 balls laced with nine boundaries as New Zealand made 260/9 and eventually bowled out India for 198 all out to win by 62 runs.

“Was an interesting one, certainly patches where I really struggled. We wanted to take it as deep as we could, set up a platform from where we could launch. We probably didn’t quite do as we would’ve liked to but in the end it was enough. I just tried to build an innings to set a platform to launch from," said Amy in the post-match presentation ceremony after being adjudged ‘Player of the Match’.

Amy felt not doing well in the opening match against the West Indies set the tone for her to do well in future matches. “Really disappointed with the way I played in that (first) game, probably let them into the game. Wasn’t positive enough and almost brave enough. It’s almost a reflection to go back and look on how I was playing. It was long enough to get us a total we needed today and our bowlers were exceptional."

Amy signed off by saying that bowlers need to be credited for New Zealand’s second win on the trot. “If I walk off playing the way I want to, regardless of how it went, I can accept that. The timing was there in patches and the bowlers were outstanding, the first 20-odd overs were exceptional, we talked about our starts and we couldn’t have asked for anything more."

