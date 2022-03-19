ICC World Cup 2022: Jhulan Goswami Sets Massive ODI Record, Joins India Captain Mithali Raj in Elite List

Veteran India pacer Jhulan Goswami has become only the second cricketer after captain Mithali Raj to make 200 appearances in women’s ODIs. The encounter against Australia in Auckland at the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 marked 200th One-day International in Jhulan’s illustrious career.

Meanwhile, captain Mithali is playing her 230th ODI for India. The Indian duo surpassed former England captain Charlotte Edwards who previously held the record for most ODI appearances. With 150 appearances, South Africa’s Mignon du Preez is closest to the Indian pair. (ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 India vs Australia Live Score)

Playing the fifth women’s World Cup for India, Jhulan recently became the highest wicket-taker in the history of the ICC events. In the game against West Indies, she dismissed Anisa Mohammed to reach the milestone. With this remarkable feat, she went past the likes of Australia’s Lynette Fullston (39 wickets), England duo of Carole Hodges (37 wickets) and Claire Taylor (36) and another Australian in Cathryn Fitzpatrick (33).

A couple of days ago, Jhulan also scalped her 250th wicket in women’s ODI, by dismissing England’s Tammy Beaumont in the World Cup 2022 game. She also became the 7th Indian bowler to achieve the feat, joining an elite list that features Anil Kumble (334), Javagal Srinath (315), Ajit Agarkar (288), Zaheer Khan (269), Harbhajan Singh (265), and Kapil Dev (253).

After making her debut 2002 against England in Chennai, Jhulan has so far taken 250 wickets in 199 matches with an average of 21.82 and the best figures of 6/31.

