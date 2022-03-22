ICC World Cup 2022: Mithali Raj Registers Unwanted Record After Bagging Golden Duck against Bangladesh

India women’s team captain Mithali Raj’s poor run in the ongoing ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 continued as she secured the 2nd golden duck in her ODI career. With her failure with the bat against Bangladesh in Hamilton, she scripted a bizarre Women’s World Cup record on Tuesday.

Mithali, most-likely featuring in her last World Cup, began her campaign in New Zealand with a 31-run knock against arch-rivals Pakistan. In her next two outings, she managed the scores of 5 and 1 against New Zealand and West Indies respectively. Her 68 against Australia seemed to be the end of her struggles but on Tuesday, she registered her lowest in the tournament. (IND-W vs BAN-W, ICC Women’ World Cup 2022 Live Score)

She lost her wicket to Ritu Moni in the 16th over off a fuller delivery, holing herself out to Fahima Khatun at covers. This was her second golden duck in her ODI career. The only other time she suffered a similar dismissal was against South Africa in 2017 Women’s World Cup in England.

Advertisement

Since she got both golden ducks in Women’s World Cup only, Mithali became the first captain in the history of the tournament history to suffer two such dismissals. She’s also the only Indian women’s captain to register a golden duck in the ICC tournament.

Earlier, Yastika Bhatia hit a responsible fifty as India recovered from a mini-collapse to post a competitive 229 for 7 against Bangladesh in their must-win league match. Opting to bat, Smriti Mandhana (30) and Shafali Verma (42) shared 74 runs for the opening wicket but India suffered a mini-collapse, losing both the openers in quick succession.

ALSO READ | ‘That’s ‘Why They Paid a Huge Sum for Him’: Ex-India Cricketer Suggests MS Dhoni’s Successor as CSK Captain

Bhatia (50 off 80) and Richa Ghosh (26) then added 54 runs to take India past the 150-run score before the latter was sent packing by Nahida Akter. After completing her fifty, Bhatia too perished while trying for a paddle scoop, only to be caught by at short fine leg.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here