ICC World Test Championship: England Docked Two Points; Players Fined 40 Per Cent Match Fee

England might have been soaring high following their incredible run-chase of 299 on the final day of the 2nd Test against New Zealand but the ICC docked them with twin penalties soon after the match ended. England have been docked two points in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship while the players fined with 40 per cent of their match fee after the team was found to have exceeded the time limit for bowling a certain number of overs.

Also Read: Stokes’ Winning Boundary in Trent Bridge Has an Uncanny Resemblance to Headingley Test of 2019

Advertisement

England were deemed to be two overs short of the target with ICC match referee Richie Richardson imposing the sanctions. Following their epic chase, the hosts points tally rose to 42 which was cut down to 40 after the penalty.

In a media release, ICC said, “as per Article 16.11.2 of the ICC World Test Championship playing conditions, a side is penalised one point for each over short. As a result, England have been penalised two World Test Championship points from their total tally."

Also Read: Jonny Bairstow Reveals Instructions That Spurred Him on

As per the ICC World Test Championship playing conditions, a team is penalised one point for each over short.

No formal hearing was held since England Test captain Ben Stokes pleaded guilty to the charges levelled by on-field umpires Michael Gough and Paul Reiffel, third umpire Rod Tucker and fourth umpire Martin Saggers.

A scintillating century from Jonny Bairstow (136) and an unbeaten 70-ball 75 from Ben Stokes guided England to a five-wicket win on Tuesday as they took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

England needed to chase 299 in 72 overs but they did that in 50 overs.

Advertisement

“Can’t take too much credit for that to be honest. Run into the danger, rather than back away and stand still. That’s what we did there. Everyone put their hands up at different stages, everyone’s contributed to this win," Stokes said during the post-match presentation.

The third and final Test will be played from June 23 in Leeds.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here