ICC World Test Championship Latest Points Table Update: India Take Another Step Towards Successive WTC Final

The second Test between India and Bangladesh turned out to be a thrilling affair with Mehidy Hasan Miraz bowling his heart out to keep his team alive but for Ravichandran Ashwin and Shreyas Iyer who had the final say. In chase of 145, on a surface that steadily became helpful to the spinners, India were staring down the barrel at 74/7 on the fourth morning of the contest before an unbroken stand of 71 runs for the eighth wicket dragged them over the line.

The victory helped India tighten their grip over the second position in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship cycle whose final will be played next year. Australia are currently at the top of this table with 76.92 percentage of possible points.

Advertisement

India have 58.92 percentage of possible points and now have just one series remaining in the current cycle - the four-Test series against Australia at home next year. They might be second in running but India must produce a solid show in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy to prevent South Africa from edging ahead.

Also Read: KL Rahul’s Honest Revelation After India’s Stunning Win in Dhaka

The Dean Elgar-led South Africa have 54.55 percentage of points and they are currently in Australia to play in a three-match Test series they currently trail 0-1. The defeat in Brisbane resulted in them slipping to the third spot and being replaced by India at the second place.

The Proteas can reclaim the position but for that they will have to engineer a comeback in their ongoing Test series. However, they also have a two-Test series against West Indies at home in February-March in the bank.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, for defending champions New Zealand, it’s all over as they have no chance of making it to the summit clash. They still have four Tests to go in the current cycle but they can only improve their current 25.93 percentage of possible points to 48.72 percentage at best and it won’t be enough.

Also Read: Ex-Cricketer Criticises Decision to Send Axar Ahead of Kohli

England too no longer can qualify as they have no Tests left in the cycle and have a PCT of 46.97. Bangladesh meanwhile look certain to finish at the bottom of the standings.

Advertisement

Pakistan, Sri Lanka, West Indies are still alive in the race but need other results to go their way in order to make it to the fnal.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here