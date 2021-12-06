ICC World Test Championship Points Table Update After India vs New Zealand 2nd Test

Indian cricket team’s dominant show against New Zealand in Mumbai Test culminated in a massive 372-run win which also helped them pocket the two-match series 1-0. The victory is India’s third of the current ICC World Test Championship (2021-2023) cycle.

India are currently third in the WTC points table behind Sri Lanka and Pakistan. The Virat Kohli-led side has won three of their six Tests now with one resulting in a defeat while two ending in a draw. These matches have been spread across two series and they have a total of 42 points and their Percentage of Points (PCT) currently stands at 58.33.

Defending world champions New Zealand are sixth in the standings with one defeat and a draw from two matches for a total of four points and a PCT of 16.66.

Sri Lanka have played two Tests, winning both to collect 24 points and a PCT of 100. On the other hand, Pakistan have two wins and a defeat from their three Tests so far for a total of 24 points and a PCT of 66.66.

India are followed by England who have 14 points and a PCT of 29.17. They will return to action in the Ashes series which gets underway this Wednesday.

The Ashes 2021-22 will be Australia’s first series of the latest WTC cycle.

Meanwhile, India recorded their biggest ever Test win by run-margin when they thrashes New Zealand by 372 runs on Monday morning. Chasing 540, New Zealand were bowled out for 167 with the spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Jayant Yadav sharing eight wickets.

India will next return to action on South Africa tour which gets underway with a three-match Test series from December 26.

