Iceland Cricket’s Viral Tweet on Ravichandran Ashwin Sparks Hilarious Takes

A few days after Team India spin ace Ravichandran Ashwin responded to legendary spinner Muttiah Muralitharan’s high praise, Iceland Cricket shared a quirky tweet about the two on Twitter. The cricket board, in a hilarious but somewhat accurate take, suggested that if players like Ashwin and Sir Don Bradman would have been born into an unpopular cricket nation, then they might not have achieved the same milestones as they have today.

Underling “context" and “luck" factors in life, the post compares how the lives of Ashwin and Bradman would have been different if they had been born in countries where cricket is still in its infancy. For example, if Ashwin was born in Sri Lanka, he may have picked as many wickets as the legendary Muralitharan. Similarly, extending the banter on Bradman, they suggested if he was born in Iceland, the legendary batter may not have scored as many international runs.

Instead, the cricketers may have adopted to fishing, the most famous activity in Iceland.

“Context and luck is everything in life. If Ravi Ashwin had been born in Sri Lanka, he would probably end his career with as many wickets as Muralitharan.That’s life," Cricket Iceland tweeted on Saturday.

Netizens took kindly to the post and several of them flocked to the comments section to give their own interesting takes on how the cricketers would have performed differently if they had been born elsewhere.

“If Ashwin was born in England,he would be an 80mph swing bowler," wrote one user.

Another roped in South African great AB de Villiers and wrote that if he was “born in India he would probably get more hype than other cricket players."

“If Virat Kohli was born in South Africa, he’d probably be a club cricketer," wrote a third.

Backing Kohli, another fan wrote, “If Kohli Was born in New Zealand or England, he would still continue as captain."

Murali had suggested that is record of 800 Test wickets can only be broken by Ashwin among the current crop of bowlers. Interestingly, after picking 427 wickets in 81 Test matches, Ashwin has a long way to go if he is to break Muralitharan’s staggering record.

However, the 35-year-old, who is currently in South Africa for a three-match Test series, can breach Kapil Dev’s legendary 434 scalps and become India’s second-highest wicket-taker in the longest format of the game.

