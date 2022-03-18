ICL vs TIC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Assam Premier Club T20 Championship match between India Club and Titabor CCC: India Club will be playing their third match of the Assam Premier Club T20 Championship as they face Titabor CCC. The game will be hosted at the Amingaon Cricket Ground on March 18, Friday.

India Club kickstarted the tournament with a loss against City Cricket Club by eight wickets. The team could score only 56 runs in their allotted 20 overs and City Cricket easily chased the total within 10 overs. The team made improvements in their second game against Tinsukia Town Club but they failed to cross the winning line.

Titabor also made a dismal start to the tournament. The batters are struggling in adapting to the playing conditions. The team lost its first game to BDMTCC while their second loss came against City Cricket Club. In both the games, the willow wielders let the team down as they registered scores of 54 and 112 runs.

Ahead of the match between India Club and Titabor CCC; here is everything you need to know:

ICL vs TIC Telecast

India Club vs Titabor CCC game will not be telecast in India.

ICL vs TIC Live Streaming

The Assam Premier Club T20 Championship will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

ICL vs TIC Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati, India at 1:00 PM IST on March 18, Friday.

ICL vs TIC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Pradip Sarkar

Vice-Captain - Prabin Das

Suggested Playing XI for ICL vs TIC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Probin Bohra, Prashant Kumar

Batters: Pradip Sarkar, Parth Khaklari, Prabin Das

All-rounders: Munti Hazarika, Master Queen Kumar-Thengal, Parvej Musaraf

Bowlers: Samik Das, Subhajit Paul, Dipankar Pachani

ICL vs TIC Probable XIs:

India Club: Raihan Jomeel Mazumder (c), Rudrajeet Deka, Arman Khan, Pradip Sarkar, Subhajit Paul, Prashant Kumar (wk), Sekhar Barman, Amar Kalitha, Parikshit Banik, Parvej Musaraf, Samik Das

Titabor CCC: Probin Bohra(wk), Rishav Dutta, Dipankar Pachani, Parth Khaklari, Ananta Borah, Munti Hazarika, Basanta Kaman, Rishav Handique, Macklo Phukan, Prabin Das, Master Queen Kumar-Thengal

