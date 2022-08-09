Iconic Cricket Commentator Explains Why Suryakumar Yadav's Rise Has Left 'No Sanctity to Batting Positions In T20 Cricket'

As India beat West Indies 4-1 in the five match series, one name attracted a lot of eyeballs. And that was Suryakumar Yadav. Known as SKY (due to his initials), the Mumbai middle order batter is perhaps the only contemporary cricketer who is slight unorthodox when it comes to shot making. Moreover, his ability to bat anywhere is also an added advantage.

Also Read: Cricket Umpire Rudi Koertzen Dies in Car Crash

Speaking on his rise, voice of cricket Harsha Bhogle said that the unorthodox right hander is changing the way the game is played, adding that his ability to bat anywhere means there is ‘no sanctity to batting positions in t20 cricket.’

Advertisement

“What Surya (Suryakumar Yadav) has shown here is that there is no sanctity to batting positions in t20 cricket. You should be able to bat anywhere. Normally openers tend to be fixed. In what I still think is the greatest t20 team ever assembled, Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock opened right through the season that’s Mumbai Indians 2020. However, that was just the best team ever put together but there they stuck with the openers," he told Cricbuzz.

Also Read: Former Pakistan Captain Highlights ‘Huge Huge’ Stat Regarding MS Dhoni’s Wicket-Keeping

“What these people are now saying is there is no sanctity. You should be able to open, you should be able to bat at five, should be able to bat at three. It’s almost like telling a midfielder tomorrow you go in and play as defender. Or you go in and start, or tomorrow you come back and play the holding midfielder’s role. Tomorrow you go and play wide on the flanks. You should be able to play all that."

Furthermore, he added that SKY will not be able to give consistent scores everyday, adding that 33 off 18 is just fine.

Advertisement

“I think that is what they’re saying that sky can bat anywhere today because that is his approach but we must remember he will not give you a 40 50 every day if he gives you 33 or 18 balls that’s fine," he signed off.

Suryakumar Yadav recently scored his maiden T20I century against England at Trent Bridge, making 117 in 88 minutes off 55 balls with 14 fours and six sixes.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here