Iconic Former Player Asks Virat Kohli To Go Back To First Class Cricket: 'Come Back In Form, Then We'll See'

Virat Kohli’s poor form in T20 cricket is a cause of concern for Team India, and currently, it is dividing the cricket world more than ever. There are people who are backing Kohli to the hilt and there are others as well who are saying if Ashwin has been dropped, then why Kohli continues to get preferential treatment by the BCCI. Even Kohli’s numbers look ordinary at the moment, just 20 runs off 2 games is just not what the doctor ordered. Furthermore, former India keeper Syed Kirmani also jumped onto the bandwagon as he suggested 33-year-old to go back to first-class cricket.

First-class cricket is a tried and tested method for players of the yesteryears who usually went back to their domestic side to find their lost form. Several players like Sourav Ganguly, and Zaheer Khan had taken this route in the past.

“Obviously, there is so much competition in this current era. If you are not performing in a few innings, irrespective of how experienced you might be, the selection committee takes a call and says, ‘That’s it. Go back to domestic cricket, come back to form, and then we will see if we can fit you back into the Indian team’. Don’t see why that can’t apply to Virat Kohli," Kirmani told India Today.

Meanwhile Kohli’s ex-teammate Amit Mishra also asked the fans to support Kohli, adding that he needs to be backed.

“We can say that he is not in form currently but he has created such a reputation, has performed so much and won so many games that it is important to back him. As a player, he is a match-winner and has always stepped up to the occasion in difficult circumstances. Like junior, sometimes seniors also need the same support. So keep that faith and make sure he does not lose that confidence," Mishra said.

