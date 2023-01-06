'I'd Like to be Working on Some Different Angles': R Ashwin Reveals His Preparations For Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Veteran India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin opened up on his preparations for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy starting on February 9. Ashwin has a bright chance to complete 100 wickets against Australia in Test matches, so far he has claimed 89 scalps in 18 Tests against the current number-one-ranked Test side.

The upcoming Test series between two cricketing powerhouses is going to be very crucial for India to get a place in the World Test Championship Final. Australia are currently placed at the top of the WTC points table and have almost confirmed a spot in the summit clash which will be played at Lord’s.

ALSO READ | ‘Arshdeep Needs to Go Back and…’: Baffled Over Poor Bowling, Hardik Pandya Says ‘No-ball is a Crime’

Advertisement

Ashwin stated that he has been dreaming about the mega Test series and also putting up some work to improve his batting skills.

“I have started my training. I have been dreaming (about the series) and I’ve been doing some yoga. I’ve been religiously doing yoga over the last year or so. I think it’s just helped me feel much better. (As for the skills) I’ve definitely put in a lot of work on my batting. My batting has really been upscale over the last 18 months or so. I put in a lot of work whenever a home series happens," Ashwin said about his preparation.

Throughout his career, Ashwin has brought something new in his bowling and he has assured that he will once again try new angles against the Aussies.

“I’m expecting (Ravindra) Jadeja to come through (be fit in time) but I like expanding more angles. I got some things in my head. I’ve been watching Australia play in Australia. I’d like to be working on some different angles, something new," the spinner said.

ALSO READ | ‘We’re Slightly in a Different Stage’: Rahul Dravid Hints at Looking Beyond Kohli, Rohit in T20Is

Advertisement

Ashwin further talked about the rivalry of the two teams in Test cricket as he feels that Australia are one of the best-prepared teams to come to India for red-ball cricket as they have engaged in some thrilling series in the past.

“Whenever Australia tour (India), they have always done well, even the last Border-Gavaskar Trophy (2017), in my opinion, was one of the best series that we played. And we also went back there and again managed to retain the trophy. It is always exciting. I don’t expect anything less than high-voltage cricket. And I expect a lot of intensity. Australia and England are the best-prepared teams that come to India and Australia take it one notch higher. I’m really looking forward to an exciting series," Ashwin concluded.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here