The focus of Team India in 2023 will be more on ODIs as it gears up for the 50-over World Cup, later this year at home. The Men in Blue began the calendar year with back-to-back clean sweeps, over Sri Lanka and New Zealand. The biggest positive for the team at the moment is the senior players getting runs consistently. Both Virat and Rohit have smashed centuries lately while the youngsters too are getting runs in plenty.

The recent results have certainly made the Indian team firm favourites in the tournament. Meanwhile, former captain Sourav Ganguly has given an important piece of advice for the team management. The Ex-BBCI chief has urged Rohit and head coach Rahul Dravid to stick with the same bunch of players that have been doing well recently.

“India can never be a weak team. A country that has so much talent can never be a weak team. Half of the players don’t even get a chance. I would want Rahul Dravid, Rohit Sharma and the selectors to hold on to the same team till the World Cup," Ganguly told Sports Tak.

The team has been drawing criticism for their run in the ICC tournaments for quite a long time now. Despite a phenomenal track record in bilateral series, the Indian team hasn’t been successful when it comes to winning the ICC trophies. However, the former Indian captain said the Rohit-Rahul duo must not worry about the results and just focus on giving their best in every game.

“When they reach the World Cup, they should play without any baggage. They should play fearless cricket, it doesn’t matter if they win the trophy or not. The team which has Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami… Ravindra Jadeja will come back… can never be bad," he added.

India’s last debacle in an ICC tournament was the T20 World Cup, held last year in Australia. They lost to England by 10 wickets in the semi-final and got kicked out. The Jos Buttler-led side went on to lift the trophy by defeating Pakistan in the grand finale.

