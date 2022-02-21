IDCA Set to Organise 3rd One-Day National Zone Cricket Championship for Hearing Impaired

New Delhi, 21st February 2022 The Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) is organising the 3rd KFC One-Day National Zone Cricket Championship for Deaf scheduled to take place between February 23rd –27th, 2022. The 50-over tournament hosted by Madhyanchal Cricket Society of The Deaf, to be held Madhya Pradesh, will witness the best deaf cricketing talent from across the country, competing for the championship title.

This prestigious tournament is a stepping stone for all the participants to fulfil their dreams to represent their nation at the international levels as their performances in this tournament will define their chances in much of anticipated “Deaf ICC T20 Champions Trophy" to be held in Qatar in 2022. KFC is the title sponsor of the tournament and has been extending their constant support & encouragement to the IDCA.

The tournament will also hand over a handsome prize money for various categories of awards. The ‘Champion Winner’ team will get a cash reward of INR 1,00,000 while the ‘Runner-up’ team will be given a cash prize of INR 50,000 The Man of the Series will be given INR 5100, the Best Bowler & Best Batsmen would be given INR 2500 per match and the Man of the Match will be given a cash prize of INR 1100 per match.

Mr. Sumit Jain, President - Indian Deaf Cricket Association, said “We at the Indian Deaf Cricket Association are really excited for this upcoming tournament while the players are enthusiastically preparing for the event. With less than a month to go for this prestigious tournament, our hardworking players are positive about reserving a spot for the Deaf ICCT20 Champions Trophy. We wish all the teams and its participants all the very best."

Mr. Dev Dutt, Coach - Indian Deaf Team: “We believe disability sports are one of the best ways to overcome such challenges by organizing national and international tournaments where the top teams test their mettle. Considering the Indian Deaf Cricket team’s stellar performances, inviting them to Qatar will ensure highly-rated teams lock horns for the coveted trophy."

