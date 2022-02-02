'Idea Was to Hit Every Bouncer That Mitchell Starc Sent Down': Shubman Gill on His Battle With Australian Pacer at Gabba

Indian opener Shubman Gill has opened up on how he tackled Australia pace spearhead Mitchell Starc in the historic Gabba Test last year. Gill, who made his Test debut on that tour, played a counter-attacking knock of 91 runs as India breached Australia’s beloved fortress Gabba to clinch the series 2-1. The 22-year-old opener’s duel with Starc was one of the highlights of India’s epic 328-run chase on Day 5.

Gill didn’t step down from the challenge when the Aussie pacer tried to discomfort him with the short balls. The charismatic opener revealed that his plan was to attack every bouncer from Starc to take advantage of the shorter square boundary.

“He and Cummins were bowling short at us and my idea was to attack Starc. If you go back and watch that innings again, you will notice that not once did I pull Cummins. The pull shots were off Starc, keeping in mind the shorter square boundary from that side. I felt that even if I got a top edge, it would clear the fielders and get me boundaries because he was bowling at good pace. The end from which Cummins was bowling had a much bigger boundary, so I told myself to only attempt the pull shot against Starc and leave the short balls from Cummins alone. The idea was to hit every bouncer that Starc sent down, and it paid off for me that day," Gill told sports journalist Jamie Alter in an interview to GQ India.

In a 24-ball battle between the duo, Starc concedes 37 runs. While Gill showed great temperament on a tricky surface to score 34 runs off 26 short-pitched deliveries.

He further talked about his mindset while making his Test debut on Australian soil.

“As a youngster making your debut in Australia, the biggest doubt in your mind is whether you will be able to hand the pace. Pat Cummins and Starc are known for their pace and Josh Hazlewood for his line and length. But when I was able to ­conquer that doubt and I felt ­comfortable handling that pace, then it was all about my mindset," he added.

The historic Australian tour helped Gill to find his place in India’s Test squad. He has played 10 Tests so far in his career where he scored 558 runs at an average of 32.82.

