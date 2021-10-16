If Any Team Deserved to Win IPL This year, It's KKR: MS Dhoni

When MS Dhoni began his post-match interview after the IPL final, he didn’t start by praising his franchise Chennai Super Kings whom he led to a fourth title on Friday night. The CSK captain instead chose to praise his opponents Kolkata Knight Riders whom they defeated by 27 runs in the final of IPL 2021 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Mahi, as he’s fondly called, didn’t stop there. He said the way KKR made a stunning recovery from their horrible start to the season (two wins from first seven matches) and made it to the final, they were the most deserving team to win the title this year.

“Before I start talking about CSK, it’s important I talk about KKR," Dhoni said. “For the position they were in after the first phase, it is very difficult to come back and do what they have done. If any team deserved to win the IPL this year, I feel it was KKR. I think the break helped them."

CSK were the first team to be eliminated from the playoffs race last season as they finished seventh among the eight teams in the final standings. However, they bounced back this year to win the trophy for the fourth time in their history.

“Coming to CSK we shuffled a few players, we used them in different ways. Important was to take the responsibility. I felt we had match-winners game after game. People who were in form they ensured they were scoring throughout the tournament and others were chipping in," Dhoni explained.

“Yes we are most consistent team looking at the stats but we have also lost finals. Not letting the opposition in is something we consciously wanted to improve. I hope CSK in the coming years will be known for that," he added.

Dhoni also said that the reason why CSK are so successful is due to the fact that they don’t believe in too much talking which has the potential to create unnecessary pressure.

“We don’t really talk a lot. It’s more one on one. Our practice sessions are more like a meeting sessions also. People are more open that way. The moment you talk in a team room there is a bit of pressure," he said.

He took out a moment to thank the CSK fan base as well. “I would love to thank the fans. We are in Dubai now. Even when we played in South Africa, we always got good amount of support. Thanks to all of them," he said.

