If Boult is Motivated to Emulate Shaheen, We Are Motivated to Counter Him: Virat Kohli Ahead of New Zealand Clash

Captain Virat Kohli said that the Indian batters are ready for the battle with Trent Boult in their next T20 World Cup match against New Zealand on Sunday. India suffered a 10-wicket defeat against Pakistan in their opening match where left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi emerged as a hero with the ball by picking three big wickets of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Kohli.

Ahead of the crucial clash, premium New Zealand pacer Boult claims that he will try to emulate’s Shaheen performance on Sunday.

Skipper Kohli said that his team is motivated to counter Boult if he tries to emulate Shaheen in the mega clash as India have played against New Zealand for a long time.

“We are obviously going to come up against quality bowlers. It all depends on how we take the field and the mentality. If he is motivated to emulate Shaheen, we are motivated to counter him. We have played against them for a long time," Virat Kohli said in the pre-match presser in Dubai.

Meanwhile, some of the Indian batters need to be vary of the key battles with the Kiwi pacers. Tim Southee is going to be the biggest threat for skipper Kohli as he has dismissed him 10 times in international cricket which is the most by any bowler. While Indian openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul have struggled against the left-arm seamers which everyone witnessed during the Pakistan clash where Shaheen completely outclassed them. Against New Zealand, the opening duo needs to be cautious against Trent who is one of the best swing bowlers in international cricket at the moment.

Earlier, Boult heaped huge praise on Shaheen for his stellar performance against India and said he will try to swing it around like the Pakistan pacer to trouble Kohli and Co.

“I thought the way Shaheen bowled the other night was amazing. But there are some amazing quality batsmen in the Indian batting line-up. Early wickets are definitely a focus for us as a bowling group. We just need to be nice and clear and accurate when we try to put the ball. Hopefully, from my point of view, it swings around a little bit and I can do what Shaheen did the other night," signed off the 32-year-old.

