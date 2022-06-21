'If he Needs to Learn Anything, Ring up MS Dhoni or Talk to KL Rahul': Hogg Advises Young Indian Batter

Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg has advised flamboyant India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant to have a chat with Mahendra Singh Dhoni or KL Rahul if he wants to learn anything. Pant has been going through a lean patch with the bat after an underwhelming IPL season with Delhi Capitals which was followed in South Africa T20Is.

The southpaw scored 340 runs in 14 matches in IPL 2022 and failed to guide Delhi Capitals to the playoffs. While things get worse for him with the bat in South Africa series as he hit just 58 runs at an average of 14.50.

Pant led the Indian team in absence of Rohit Sharma against the Proteas in five-match series which was drawn 2-2 after the final match was abandoned due to persistent rain.

Hogg said that Pant has to work on his decision-making and avoid other players influencing him.

“One thing he needs to do is be more decisive and take control out in the middle, don’t let other players come in and over-influence his decisions," said Hogg on his Youtube page.

Hogg said that he should talk to Dhoni or Rahul to get his mind clear as the southpaw has the ability to do big things for India.

“If he needs to learn anything, ring up MS Dhoni or talk to KL Rahul, get your tips, go out, back yourself and do the job. Because when he backs himself, we know that he can achieve anything," he added.

The former Aussie spinner further talked about Rohit Sharma’s captaincy and said it’s unfair to compare his record with other captains as the swashbuckling opener’s big challenge will be to lead the Indian team in overseas conditions.

“Captaincy, captaincy, captaincy, always a discussion in India. Especially when they are losing and someone’s made a comment that Rohit Sharma has a perfect record in 2022, he has won 11 games from 11. But remember, Rohit Sharma has not captained away from India this year. So let’s not get too far ahead of ourselves, let’s wait till he gets on foreign soil, see how he handles the pressure then," said Hogg.

