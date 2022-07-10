'If I had to Pick a T20 side, Virat Might not be There': Ex-India Batter's Stern Remarks Amid Kohli's Struggle

Virat Kohli is once again under scrutiny following his batting failure in the second T20I against England at Edgbaston on Saturday. He returned to India’s T20I set-up after a gap of four months but his stay at the lasted just for 3 deliveries. The former Indian skipper decided to take on Richard Gleeson but, in an attempt to do so, he mistimed a length ball and ended up getting caught by Dawid Malan at the backward point. He was out for 1.

Kohli has been woefully out of touch lately. Meanwhile, former India batter Ajay Jadeja has come down harsh on the 33-year-old following Thursday’s debacle.

Speaking on Sony Sports Network’s post-match show, Jadeja said Kohli’s place in India’s T20I team is no longer certain, citing that the team has better options available.

“Virat Kohli is a choice that you have to make. Do you want to play that solidity at the top and then get runs right at the back? It’s that old-style when Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will bat at the top and you would have players like Dhoni where they get 60 in the last four overs," Jadeja told Sony Sports Network.

“It depends on who you want to play. I feel you have a choice, it’s a tough one to make. If I had to pick a T20 side, Virat probably wouldn’t be there," he added.

The last two T20Is against England have showcased a different approach of the Indian team while batting. They played an attacking game, unlike their previous strategy of saving wickets and taking the game till the final over.

Jadeja opined that it’s totally the captain’s call how the team wants to proceed in a particular game.

“You have been shown that there is another way of playing the same game. You are still scoring around 180 to 200. It’s not that the game has changed, but you have a choice of how you want to play. I think Rohit Sharma will be making that call," Jadeja said.

“I think anyone who is leading the side has only two choices. Either you stick to the way you have been playing [and] give opportunities to youngsters, or you go back to your old team that played before you started trying to give opportunities," he added.

