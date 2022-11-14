India’s wait for an ICC trophy continues after yet another disappointing campaign with the Rohit Sharma-led squad exiting the T20 World Cup after receiving a 10-wicket thrashing at the hands of eventual champions England. India’s batting approach again came under close scrutiny despite their intentions to be more aggressive.

IPL Transfers: Shardul Leaves Delhi Capitals, Joins KKR

In a stark contrast, England’s all-out attack approach continues to pay them rich dividends as they have now won both the ODI and T20 world titles in the space of just over three years.

And Michael Vaughan has asked Indian team management to ‘swallow pride’ and learn from how England have gone about their business.

Advertisement

“How are England going about their business? What do they do? If I was in charge of Australia I would be all over Mike Hussey, who was specialist batting coach with England at this tournament and asking what they do behind the scenes. If I was running Indian cricket I would swallow my pride and look at England for inspiration," Vaughan, a former England captain, wrote in The Telegraph.

Also Read: Sam Billings Pulls Out of IPL to Focus on ‘Longer Format Cricket’

There have been suggestions from the likes of Anil Kumble to allow Indian cricketers to participate in overseas leagues as well citing the example of how England players benefitted by playing in the Big Bash League

“I think exposure certainly helps," Kumble had said on ESPNcricinfo. “We have seen that with the kind of development that it has had on Indian cricket. For example, the IPL, where overseas players come in and the kind of changes we’ve had in Indian cricket has certainly helped. In terms of giving an opportunity to a young player to go overseas and have a crack, then why not?"

The legendary cricketer further advised the team to be more flexible.

Advertisement

“The other thing that I also feel that needs to come into this team is the flexible approach to batting or the batting order. Because in T20s, I certainly believe there is no fixed batting order. You have to be flexible in the way you are going to go about using your resources," Kumble said.

He added, “And likewise, if you identify the brand of cricket that we are looking at and then identify these key young players who you believe need those exposures, then why not? I think that’s important."

Advertisement

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here