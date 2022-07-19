'If I was there, Would've Definitely Tried for Four or Six': Sehwag on Pant Taking Single off Willey's Final Ball

Rishabh Pant played one of the memorable knocks of his career on Sunday at Old Trafford, notching up his maiden ODI century in the final game against England. His belligerent innings ensured India’s 5-wicket win to seal the 3-match series 2-1.

After he brought the three figures, Pant shifted gears and went berserk after David Willey in the 42nd over. With 24 more required, the wicketkeeper-batter smashed the English speedster for five consecutive boundaries but missed out to make it six in six. As Willey bowled a Yorker to end the over, Pant took an easy single pushing the game to the 43rd over.

As Joe Root came into the attack, Pant swept the first ball for a boundary and took India home with 47 balls to spare.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag heaped massive praise on Pant for rescuing India after yet another top-order collapse and ending the game responsibly. However, the cricketer-turned-commentator said the youngster should have gone ended the game in Willey’s over itself either with a six or a boundary.

Speaking on Sony Sports after the conclusion of the game, Sehwag said, “If he had hit a four in that over, the match would have gotten over and an extra run would not have been scored. If Rishabh Pant wanted, he could have finished it not only with a four but a six. If I was there, I would have definitely tried to hit a four or a six," Sehwag said.

Hailing Pant for his heroics, the 43-year-old added that it was enjoyable to watch him play like he is expected to.

“We all were expecting that Rishabh Pant will play such innings in ODI cricket, he has played only 27 matches and an amazing knock like this has come in that now," Sehwag said.

Pant, who scored his maiden ODI century, finished with an unbeaten 125 to take India home to a victory in the series decider.

Chasing England’s 259, India was reeling at 21/2 in the fifth over when Pant walked out to bat. After the early fall of Indian openers, the hosts appeared to be gaining an upper hand in the game with the dismissals of Virat Kohli and Surya Kumar Yadav. India was down at 72/4 in the 17th over when Pant and Hardik Pandya took control of things. Stitching a match-winning 133-run partnership, the duo steered the visitors back into the game.

After Pandya’s dismissal in the 36th over, Pant ensured smooth sailing for India. He was also adjudged player for the match.

