'If It Happens, It Will Be Clear There is Tension Between Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma'

Former Pakistan skipper Salman Butt has warned that replacing Virat Kohli with Rohit Sharma as India’s Test skipper will be disastrous as it will imply that there is something going on between the two in complete contrast to what Kohli said at the press conference. Earlier Kohli had said that he is tired of convincing everyone that there is no rift between him and Rohit Sharma despite multiple reports. Butt said even if India lose the Test series in South Africa, BCCI shouldn’t remove Kohli.

“I don’t think it should happen; it won’t be of any benefit. But I can’t say whether it will happen or not. If it happens, it will be clear that there is tension between them and that they are not getting along very well," Butt was quoted as saying.

“There can’t be any other reason to snatch the captaincy away from a captain who has won the most number of matches abroad among all other Indian skippers. One series shouldn’t affect his captaincy. I don’t think it will happen and the lesser they happen, the better. And if they happen often, then that’s harmful to cricket," he added.

India are all set to play a three-match Test series which begins in Centurion on December 26. Meanwhile, on Sunday, the BCCI posted a video of Team India being escorted in two buses by police vehicles to SuperSport Park, where they were seen being led by Dravid and Kohli onto the ground followed by Ravichandran Ashwin on Saturday.

The team had a warm-up session where they did a bit of jogging and stretching before getting down to business. Kohli was seen receiving batting tips from Dravid, with pacer Jasprit Bumrah — returning to play Test cricket after being rested for the two-Test series against New Zealand — going full tilt at the nets.

