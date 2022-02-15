'If Media Can Keep Quiet For a While, Everything Will Fall in Place': Rohit Sharma Launches Staunch Defense of Virat Kohli

India T20I captain Rohit Sharma has advised media to not worry too much about Virat Kohli’s lean patch, saying the experienced campaigner knows how to deal with the pressure. There have been concerns over Kohli’s dipping form especially during the recently concluded three-match ODI series against West Indies in Ahmedabad where he managed just 26 runs across three innings including a duck.

When asked during a virtual media conference what he thinks of Kohli’s current form, Rohit was quick to reply, “If you guys (media) can keep quiet for a while, then everything will be taken care of."

“He’s (Kohli) in a great mental space from what I have seen. He’s been part of this team for over a decade & knows how to handle the pressure situation," he added.

India are to face West Indies in a three-match T20I series in Kolkata starting Wednesday.

On Monday as India began preparations for the T20I series, Kohli was first to enter the nets to take throwdowns from the Indian support staff as he batted from both the ends before going for the drill. In the white-ball format, the Kohli last scored a century against the West Indies in August 2019, in Port of Spain ODI and since then, he has had 10 50-plus scores but failed to convert them into a ton.

India batting coach Vikram Rathour Kohli though says Kohli has been doing well in the nets. “I don’t think he’s going through a lean phase. I understand he had a poor series against the West Indies (in ODIs) but no conversation as such," Rathour said on Monday.

“He’s batting really well in the nets and the kind of preparation he’s putting in. We are waiting for… I’m certain that in one of these innings he will be back among runs," he added, strongly backing the former skipper.

All three matches will be played at Eden Gardens.

