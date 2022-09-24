'If My Daughter Sana Had Played Cricket, I Would Have Asked Her to Be Like Jhulan Goswami': Sourav Ganguly

India legend Jhulan Goswami is going to bid farewell to international cricket on Saturday (September 24) after the final ODI against England.

Although she has not announced it yet but she will be seen for the last time in international cricket at Lord’s. On the same, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly praised Bengal’s fast bowler before her last match. He said that if his daughter had played cricket, he would have asked her to be like Jhulan.

ALSO READ: IND W vs ENG W, 3rd ODI Preview: Indian Women Gear Up for Memorable Lord’s Dance for Legendary Jhulan Goswami

Advertisement

Ganguly said, “Jhulan has an incredible career. She played top-class cricket for so many years. If my daughter played cricket, I would tell her to be like Jhulan Goswami. But unfortunately, that didn’t happen."

He added, “Jhulan’s retirement at a ground like Lord’s is undoubtedly going to be a great affair. The board has plans to honor her. She played very well in the series."

After captain Harmanpreet Kaur, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly also announced about Jhulan’s farewell match. However, Jhulan herself has not announced anything in this regard. Will ‘Chakda Express’ bid adieu to international cricket? Speculation is in the air. Cricket lovers have to wait till Saturday to find out the answer.

Ganguly added, “I have been serving as the BCCI president for the past three years. During this time I had many meetings and discussions on women’s cricket with Jhulan, Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur. To be honest, I’m very happy for Jhulan."

Advertisement

On Thursday, Ganguly said, “Jhulan is truly a legend. Highest wicket-taker in women’s cricket of all time. A girl from Bengal, a girl from Chakdaha. I had a very good relationship with her."

India Women have already sealed the three-match T20I series against India with two consecutive wins. They will now look forward to whitewash the series and present it as a farewell gift to retiring Goswami.

Off late, the 39-year old has went through a tough time with injuries but her bowling had all the spark when she took the charge to dismantle the English batting line-up in the second ODI. Goswami’s fans will be waiting for the same energetic show on Saturday as well when she will eyeing for a clean-sweep in England.

Advertisement

She has had an excellent career, representing India in 12 Tests, 203 ODIs and 68 T20Is so far and taken a combined 353 wickets in them.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here