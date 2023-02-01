Home » Cricket Home » News » 'If Prithvi Shaw Stays With The Team Then it Will Build Discipline Inside Him': Former India Cricketer

'If Prithvi Shaw Stays With The Team Then it Will Build Discipline Inside Him': Former India Cricketer

Saba Karim said that Prithvi Shaw has the talent and the ability and the team management should monitor and guide him.

Advertisement

By: Cricketnext Staff

Edited By: Aditya Maheshwari

News18.com

Last Updated: February 01, 2023, 15:45 IST

New Delhi, India

Prithvi Shaw (BCCI Image)
Prithvi Shaw (BCCI Image)

Former India selector Saba Karim suggested the more Prithvi Shaw stays with the team it’s going to help build discipline inside him. Shaw was selected in the squad for the New Zealand T20Is but he failed to get a chance in the XI for the first two matches and many backed him to play the third and final T20I to showcase his talent.

The Indian top-order has struggled miserably in the first two matches as Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill and Rahul Tripathi have failed to score big which has put their positions under scanners.

ALSO READ| Cricket news Live Updates: Sam Curran Guilty of Breaching Code of Conduct, When MSD Slammed Poor Fielders

Advertisement

Karim said that Shaw has the talent and the ability and with head coach Rahul Dravid, the team management should monitor and guide him.

RELATED NEWS

“It’s good that you have brought back Prithvi Shaw into the system. If he stays with the team then it will build discipline inside him. You can monitor or guide him. Rahul Dravid is there. It’s not necessary to play him. I accept that he has talent and ability," Karim told India News.

The former wicketkeeper batter pointed out that if India want Shubman or Ishan to become all-format players then it’s important to give them enough chances.

“We want Shubman Gill to become a three-format player, so should we tell him that it’s enough? The same goes for Ishan Kishan. We might witness Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill score big. The top-order dilemma might get solved and India win today," he added.

ALSO READ| Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Quarterfinals Day 2 Live Cricket Score: Karnataka Extend Lead Despite Quick Blows, MP Lose Openers in Quick Succession

Advertisement

Karim further talked about Hardik Pandya’s captaincy as he asserted that he needs to use his bowlers wisely by pointing out how he used Yuzvendra Chahal and Deepak Hooda in the second T20I.

“You bowled Yuzi Chahal for only two overs in the last game. He also took a wicket, bowled well. On the other hand, you bowled Deepak Hooda for four overs. Yuzi Chahal is your premier T20 bowler."

“You don’t use him for four overs and instead, the sixth or seventh bowling option bowled four overs. Hardik Pandya needs to focus on all these things," he said.

Get the latest Cricket News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Cricketnext StaffA team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses, features, li...Read More

first published: February 01, 2023, 15:45 IST
last updated: February 01, 2023, 15:45 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Shama Sikander Sets Internet On Fire With Bold Photo In Racy Monokini, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures In Bikinis

+14PHOTOS

Athiya Shetty's Bridal Lookbook Decoded: The Celebrity Bride's Wedding Looks Included Lehengas, Sarees And Pantsuits