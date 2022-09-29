'If Sunil Gavaskar is Backing Me, Then He Must Have Seen Something'-India Youngster Has No Regrets for Getting Picked As 'Reserve Player' for T20 World Cup 2022

The 22-year-old Ravi Bishnoi made his mark on his T20I debut when he picked up two for 16 against West Indies at Eden Gardens. Since then, he has been constantly among the wickets, picking up 16 wickets in the ten games he has played so far. His IPL record is also not that bad either. In his debut year-IPL 2020, he picked up 12 wickets; moreover, he went onto play every single game for Punjab Kings which showed how the youngster became vital cog in the franchise. Perhaps that was the reason he was retained and in 2021 he was again among wickets, this time picking up same number of wickets, but in few games—9.

He is also a class fielder and usually pulls off some stunning catches. The point is that being from a tier 2 city in Rajasthan, Bishnoi could have given several excused to give up on his passion. Instead, he hung on and went onto play the 2020 Under-19 World Cup final against Bangladesh. Subsequently, his transition to international cricket has also been seamless as can be judged from the records given above.

With he being picked up for the T20 World Cup (as a reserve player), the journey is just beginning for the 22 year old who would surely play several World Cups for India as suggested by former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar. In an exclusive with Sports Tak, Bishnoi revealed that he has no regrets getting picked as a ‘reserve’ for T20 World Cup, adding that he is grateful for getting backed by the likes of Gavaskar.

“If he(Sunil Gavaskar) is backing me, then he must have seen something in me. And you get a lot of confidence from such greats who have ruled the world of cricket. It becomes meaningful," Bishnoi said.

Just like any other youngster, Bishnoi grew up watching the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma on TV. Being in the Indian dressing room was special for him, he admitted.

“Yes, IPL had given us this opportunity to share the dressing room with big stars. But sharing the Indian dressing room with the starts who you watched on TV, ek alag hi feeling thi(it was different).’"

Unlike some young spinners, Bishnoi had the opportunity to bowl and play alongside two biggest modern-day spinners in the Indian team—Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal. He emphasized how Chahal and Ashwin both give him prep talks regularly.

“Both are great spinner; Ashwin is different and Yuzi(Chahal) is different. I have spoken to Chahal a lot and he keeps telling me ‘you can improve here a lot.’ Meanwhile, Ashwin bhaiya has different class. How he has this brain and how he keeps experimenting. I thought how can someone learn so quickly. I want to pick his brains."

