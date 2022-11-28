'If The Ball Doesn't Swing, Then...': Rising Bowling Star Arshdeep Singh Reveals His Plan B

Rising fast bowler Arshdeep Singh will continue to rely on his strengths and is grateful for having made his ODI debut four months after playing in his first ever T20I for India earlier this year. The left-arm pacer has been quite impressive in T20Is that saw him making the cut for the world cup where he continued to add to his reputation and will now be focused on sealing his place in the ODI side as well.

Arshdeep walked into the side as a swing bowler, capable of taking wickets with the new ball in the Powerplay. However, he has also shown his capability to bowl in the slog overs when the batters go for the big hits.

While his primary strength is troubling batters when the ball is moving, the 23-year-old switches to Plan B when it’s not swinging.

“In the beginning, if the ball does swing so I try to get people out LBW or bowled, but if the ball doesn’t swing, then the plan is to bowl economically and stop runs.," Arshdeep said ahead of the 2nd ODI against New Zealand in Hamilton on Sunday.

“Not much difference between bowling four overs in a T20I and an ODI, I’ll continue to back my strengths and try to stop runs for the team," he added.

Arshdeep was part of India’s U-19 World Cup winning squad in 2018, a team that boasted of the likes of Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill.

Like his two teammates, Arshdeep has also realised his dream of representing India at the senior level. “Very grateful for my debut. It is the dream of every youngster to one day represent the country when they first start playing. I felt great making my debut. Now the goal is to keep doing well and get the team wins," he said.

